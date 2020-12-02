Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has broken silence after his ex-wife, Betty Bayo, who recently got engaged.

Betty Bayo introduced her new lover when she turned 33 years a few days ago.

The Caucasian man proposed to her during her lavish birthday hosted at one of the posh hotels in the city and she gladly said yes.

Kanyari said he is aware that his ex-wife and mother of his two kids got engaged but was shocked to learn that the man she is dating is a divorcee.

“I thought she was going to marry ‘Jesus’ after all the hateful things she said about me.

“He is a man who left his family, a wife, and two children somewhere.

“She did not look for Jesus, tell her to marry a holier ‘Jesus’ kind of a man so she can surprise us, not a man who has been used somewhere,” Kanyari said.

Kanyari hopes Betty’s new man will take good care of their kids and added that he has given his kids the best life even after parting ways with Betty.

“I have given my children the best life and I promise to take them to the best schools in America.

“Now that there is another man in her life, I hope he will be chipping in,” he added.

