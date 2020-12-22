Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – The ex-wife of a man who was framed that he had raped his daughter and sentenced to life in prison has spoken about the incident.

Julius Wambua was jailed for life in 2011 for allegedly defiling his daughter who was 11 years old at the time.

Wambua, in his interview, insisted that he was framed by his wife, Jackline Nzilani, who coached the daughter to have him jailed.

The daughter has confessed that she was coached to frame her dad.

Last week, Justice George Odunga released Wambua on a cash bail of Sh 30,000 after spending six years in Kamiti Maximum Prison.

But in an interview with Musyi FM on Monday, Nzilani vehemently denied that she fixed her husband as claimed.

She noted that it was indeed true that the husband did defile their daughter and she is even ready to stand with him in court again and testify against him.

She said that it was the younger daughter who saw the dad on top of the older girl and she never coached the girls to lie.

She stood her ground that the accusations were true thus making people wonder who between the man’s wife and kids is telling the truth.

