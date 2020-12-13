My name is Dennis and I had this woman from our college days whom I loved so much. Her name was Sofia and after we completed our campus studies, we both got good jobs and I even proposed to her last year.

Sofia was a very charming woman but above all I knew she was faithful to me. Despite us not being married to each other, we were sexually active and we would make love twice or thrice a week. Many times, I did not even use protection while having sex with her because I so much loved and trusted her.

We started planning our wedding around October 2019 since our projection was to get married by May 2020. In the midst of the wedding plans, I realized that I was getting some weird pains in my genitals. Passing of urine had become so painful and wounds and sores started growing on my ‘machine’.

I did not tell my wife-to-be about the condition but I just decided to see a doctor since the condition was really becoming worse. I went to the hospital and after the doctor run some texts, I was diagnosed with syphilis. I first took a moment to absorb the shock since I could not believe that I had the sexually transmitted disease.

I told the doctor that I was a faithful man to my woman and there was no way I could have the STD since I did sleet around. He then said something that really struck me.

“But are you sure your partner is as faithful as you?” he asked me and though I wanted to dispute his suspicions, he actually had a point.

I was not sure that my girlfriend was as faithful as me. He gave me the medication and further asked me to ask my girlfriend if she was sleeping with other men.

I went home and decided to confront my girlfriend and ask her if she was cheating on me. On a second thought, I decided to spy her apartment to check if she had any medication of syphilis because she was the only sex partner I had.

I timed when she was at work and got into her house with a spare key. My fears were confirmed when I found syphilis medicines in her drawer in the bedroom. It seemed like she had taken them for a long time because the bottle was half empty.

I cried so hard in that room and I called her and asked her to come home from work. She came and she found me in her apartment. I asked her if she infected me with the STD and she said yes.

“I do not even love you Dennis and I have been sleeping with other men and that’s how I got the disease and even ended up infecting you,” she heartlessly said.

I scolded her and left her house. I did not believe she could do that. I loved that woman with all my heart and she had done the worst thing to me.

I went to my house and in three days, I did not even get out of the house due to stress. The medication that the doctor had given me were not working. I called my elder brother and told him of what had transpired and he felt so bad for me that the woman I had intended to marry hated me so much.

“Just visit Doctor Mugwenu and he will help you by treating the STD and secondly, he will assist you take your revenge on her for ruining your life,” he said.

He sent me Doctor Mugwenu’s number and I called him. I told him all my troubles and he asked me to relax since he would help me teach my ex-girlfriend a lesson.

I visited him the next day and he cast some spells. One was to heal me of syphilis which he even gave me a concoction of herbs to drink and the other was of plagues which would teach Sofia a lesson for cheating on me.

He also gave me advice and asked me not worry since his spells worked expeditiously. True to his words, the wounds in my genitals started drying out. They all dried and I completely got healed.

My favorite part, however, was when my ex-fiancée came to beg for forgiveness. Daktari’s spells made her life unbearable because he breasts become so huge and her legs also got swollen. She came to my house and cried on my knees and I asked her to pay all the medication I had gone through as the condition for forgiveness.

She left me with KSh 30,000 and I forgave her. Now I am happy because I am syphilis free and currently dating a woman who loves me. A million thanks to Doctor Mugwenu.

