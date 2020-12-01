Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, that his clamour for constitutional change in every election cycle is driven by his self-interests.

The DP and his lieutenants have been saying that Raila Odinga is championing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report so that he can sneak into power through the back door in 2022.

But, Raila, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies, said he is a democrat and he always accepts defeat once he is beaten.

He said when he lost the 1997 Presidential poll he accepted defeat and wondered why Ruto wanted him to accept defeat for an election he had won.

“Whenever I am defeated, I always accept. I was defeated in 1997 by Nyayo (the late President Daniel Arap Moi) and I accepted.

“Why do you want me to concede yet I didn’t lose in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 presidential elections?

“You may want to recall that the Supreme Court voided the presidential election results in 2017 because the electoral commission never followed the law,” Raila said.

“In 2013, the court ruled against us on the basis that our evidence proving electoral malpractices was time-barred yet it is the IEBC that dilly-dallied with supplying us with the same, so how do you conclude that I was defeated?

“You well know what happened in 2007 and how we ended up with a coalition government,” Raila added.

