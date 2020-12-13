I am still in disbelief that I won the election in my university and became the first lady to ever hold the position. The race was however extremely tough and I had even decided to quit since the other contenders who were all male had lots of money to bribe the voters.

They were not only bribing the voters but they also tarnished my name and accused me of being an ill-mannered girl. They used that propaganda to steal my supporters from me. I tried as hard to campaign without de-campaigning anybody. However, all my contenders were just obsessed with soiling my name since they found me as a real threat to their win.

Few weeks to the election, I tried calling for a Kamkunji within the school in order to give the students my manifesto but none of them appeared. That’s when I knew my bid to be president in the campus had been thwarted by the male contenders.

They all had money to splash around while bribing voters and I did not and this further worsened my chance to win the election. However, I was determined to prove that women too can lead and even be better in leaders as opposed to what society had believed.

One of my campaign managers told me it was important for me to visit Doctor Mugwenu and get a boost of luck since if I did not, the male contenders would win the election and that would leave me very embarrassed.

We called Doctor Mugwenu that day and told him that we needed a spell that would enable us win the election. He told us to see him the next day for the spell so that he could cast the spell for us.

We did so and he cast the spell that would make all the students love me and vote for me. I felt relaxed after my visit to Daktari. A day later, I called a meeting with all students and I told them of my manifesto and many of them turned up for the meeting. My opposers were getting real tension and good thing I had Doctor Mugwenu’s spells working for me because all their efforts to tarnish my name went south.

In the day of the elections, I became the first ever woman to serve as school president. I was so happy and I always thank Doctor Mugwenu for his help.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.