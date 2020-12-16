Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – City politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, recently gave birth to a bouncing baby boy named after Mugithi singer Samidoh, who is said to be her baby-daddy.

When a woman gives birth, it’s common to gain weight and lose shape but Karen Nyamu is not bothered.

She shared a photo relaxing in an undisclosed location enjoying motherhood while rocking a yell0w dress that exposed her bulging tummy and said that she doesn’t owe anyone a flat stomach.

“Guys I have a new motto. Inaitwa, “I don’t owe anyone a flat stomach,” she wrote.

See her latest photo after giving birth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST