Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has revealed that he contracted COVID -19 but has since recovered after undergoing treatment.

Speaking at a burial in Kirinyaga County on Monday, Dr. Kibicho said Covid-19 is not a death sentence.

“I tested positive for coronavirus, but I was treated and discharged from hospital,” Kibicho said.

“I am a living example. Those who are suffering from the disease should not worry because they will get well,” Kibicho added saying that out of 100 people who contract the disease in Kenya only two succumb to it.

Dr. Kibicho advised Kenyans to get tested for the disease because it is curable.

“Kenyans should be tested to know their status so that they can be treated,” he said.

The PS also urged Kenyans not to stigmatise people who have contracted the virus.

“Covid-19 patients should be shown love and not rejection. When the patients are abandoned, they become depressed and may take longer to recover,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST