There was a moment of drama at a certain hotel in Kileleshwa after a couple that had booked a hotel to enjoy some lungula got stuck in the process and got into so much pain.

They had booked the room at around 7pm and the man, who is a famous politician was the first to get into the hotel and his lover, who apparently was not his wife, came in second and they both took room 2 in the three-star hotel.

They began their night with a couple of drinks and fun to set the tone for the night. The Nairobi politician always loved sleeping with young women at the expense of his marriage. Whenever his wife confronted him, he would deny having relations outside marriage but his wife was so sure that he was cheating and she thus sought for help to teach the politician a lesson.

His wife then heard of Doctor Mugwenu and she contacted him so as to catch her man red-handed. She met Doctor Mugwenu a day after and Daktari cast a spell that would stick his machine to any woman he would sleep with.

Doctor Mugwenu’s spells definitely did something since that night the politician went to the hotel with the unknown woman, the worst happened. After drinking, they both started having sex and boom! They got stuck and started screaming for help.

“Somebody help us! I am stuck, I can remove her machine, “the politician shouted.

The hotel employees rushed to their room to see what was happening and they were so shocked to see the man and women naked, stuck at their genitals and in great pain. One of the employees called the politician’s wife since she was well known.

She was happy to see her husband agonizing and after about three hours of getting stuck, Doctor Mugwenu reversed the spell and they were unstuck. The politician was so embarrassed and asked for forgiveness from his wife.

