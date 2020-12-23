Wednesday December 23, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has rebuffed calls by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to form a coalition with them ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking during the burial service of former Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, at Mikuyu Village, Masinga Sub-County, the Wiper Party leader insisted that he will make another stab at the country’s top seat.

“Prepare for a straight fight nationally because you know I am very well known in the Rift Valley…I am very well-known everywhere in this country…Let’s leave these sideshows, my brother prepare Omundu Khu mundu (man on man), Kalonzo versus Ruto,” the Wiper leader said.

While speaking earlier at the same function, some Tanga Tanga lawmakers led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, pleaded with Kalonzo to work with Ruto in one camp.

“I want to tell Kalonzo as one of the leaders in Kenya that he should stay together with William Ruto and other like-minded leaders and plan on how to take the country forward,” Murkomen said.

Ruto also wooed Kalonzo as he sang his praises.

“Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka is a leader whom we very well understand.”

“He is a former VP of the Republic of Kenya, I have heard some of you saying he should be an elder in this region, my friends, aren’t you bringing down his status?” Ruto posed.

In 2019, Kalonzo denied rumours that an alliance with the DP was in the offing after former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama let the cat out of the bag over their dalliance.

