Monday, December 7, 2020 – Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is a happy man after shading off the watermelon tag.

According to him, the watermelon tag has found its rightful owner, after years of painstaking efforts to shake off the political nickname, which signifies a person who could not have a permanent stand on national issues.

Kalonzo stated that Deputy President William Ruto is the new watermelon in town, due to his flip-flopping on the Building Bridges Initiative.

“I am glad you spared me the embarrassment,” Kalonzo told journalists who caught up with him at his Karen home.

“You can now agree with me that the tag had been given to the wrong person.”

“But today, I am glad that the tag watermelon – which was used to demean my position on many issues, mainly on national matters – has found its rightful owner,” he added.

The Wiper leader had endured years of political discrimination for failing to make solid decisions, but with the entry of Ruto as the new ‘watermelon’, Kalonzo can sleep easy.

Ruto has been sending conflicting information regarding his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative that is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST