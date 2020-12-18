Friday, 18 December 2020 – Popular TV host and radio presenter, Sheila Mwanyigah, is urging any man who feels he is confident enough to woo her to make a move.

Speaking in an interview with Classic 105, Mwanyigah said that she is ready to fall in love and settle after years of staying single.

“It would be wonderful. Please show up. I am ready,” she reiterated when asked about her marriage plans.

Asked what she is looking for in a potential mate, Sheila said that any man who is planning to woo her must be intelligent and kind.

“I value intelligence. I value kindness. Someone hilarious. Who can laugh at himself? Someone secure with themselves, because this business and who I am is so easy for someone to imagine, ‘Where is she at the moment, if I can’t see her?” she said.

Sheila added that she loves confident men and if you have intentions of wooing her, you must love outdoor activities.

“Someone confident in themselves. Someone who can push and challenge and I can also challenge him. Someone who loves the outdoors. Not someone for the carwash but there will be a time for that. Someone who is intentional, someone who loves their mom. I think that I have described it all,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST