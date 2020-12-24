Thursday, December 24, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has downplayed claims that the rising popularity of Deputy President William Ruto could pose a threat to his 2022 presidential ambition.

In an interview with TV47 on Saturday, Raila said he was still focused on fixing the challenges that affect the country every electioneering period before informing Kenyans about his future political ambition.

The former Premier noted that he will not vie for the presidency where chances of winning are slim.

“I will not run if I do not stand a chance…Ruto will not scare me from running in 2022. Kenyans are intelligent and are able to see propaganda for what it is,” he said.

Raila also avoided a question about his willingness and readiness to work with Ruto ahead of 2022 should their political paths conveniently cross.

“I don’t know and I cannot say it for now, he is already charting his path alone,” Raila said.

