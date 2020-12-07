Monday, December 7, 2020 – Deputy President, William Ruto, has responded to calls for him to lead the ‘NO’ formation against the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment bill.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto stated that he is not interested in leading the ‘NO’ camp against BBI. He insisted that there is no such contest as far as he is concerned.

The DP stated that there are greater problems facing Kenyans than a constitutional review, which he would rather see addressed.

“We are not available for a competition; those threatening us and daring us to be in the ‘NO’ formation are wasting their time.”

“These are tough times.”

“Countries are talking about the rolling out of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Hence, we must finish up this referendum issue and take the country back to a transformation path,” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, have already collected over 6 million signatures to validate the BBI referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST