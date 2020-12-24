Thursday, 24 December 2020 – Dorcas Mwende has maintained that she was coached by her mother and put it clear that she is ready to face her in court.

Mwende’s mother, Jackline Nzilani, spoke in an interview with a local daily on Wednesday and denied that she framed her husband.

Ms. Nzilani said that she relied on a medical report that revealed her husband committed the heinous act.

“The court should not have set him free without consulting me. I’m ready to return to Kithimani (law courts) to stand by my earlier testimony. I’m not hiding from anyone,” Jackline, a mother of 5, said.

According to Mwende, she is more than ready to face her mother in court so that they can settle the matter once and for all.

“Let her bring all her claims to court. I am ready to face her. I do not want to talk much about the whole thing. She knows the court date. Let us face each other there, “Mwende, who is the second born in the family, said.

Mwende revealed that her mother knew that she had changed her mind since 2015.

The 24-year-old lady disclosed that she confessed to her father Julius Wambua that she had been coached to lie in the defilement case after she visited him at Kamiti Maximum Prisons in 2015.

She is wondering why her mother has been silent for all those years, only to come out guns blazing after her father was released.

“Since the day I came out, why didn’t she come out to refute what I said? Is it now that she has come to her senses that I was lying? From 2015, she knew I had a change of mind. She would have then come out long ago to share her side of the story,” she said.

“If you wrong your parents, there is that feeling of guilt that makes you ask for forgiveness. The guilt in my heart made me take that step to start visiting my father. That was in 2015 and I confessed everything through the officer in charge in Kamiti Prison,” she added.

Mwende put it clear that she is looking forward to the court proceedings because she is confident in her truth.

“There is no way the truth will be overshadowed by lies. God is the truth and there is no way the truth will ever change to be a lie. You can hide the truth but it will eventually come out in the open,” she further added.

