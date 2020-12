Monday, December 14, 2020 – Police have launched a man-hunt for a boda-boda rider who stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife after a domestic dispute and then escaped.

The victim’s brother alleges that his sister is lucky to be alive after she faced the wrath of her abusive husband.

The suspect, David Waweru, committed the heinous act last week on Thursday.

Here are photos of the boda-boda rider and his wife, who is nursing serious injuries.

