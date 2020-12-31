Job Title: Human Resource Manager

Job Ref: JH-HR-P1

Purpose of the Role: Reporting to Head of Human Resource Uganda To provide, administrative and clerical services.Ensure efficient, timely and accurate Compensation, Development, Safety and Health of emplolyess under his control. Statutory Compliance and Labour Relations.

Responsibilities:

Generate payroll and create a proper filing system for the employees

Handle sales and manage inventory.

Advise Management on what needs to be done to improve sales.

Actively take part in running the day to day business to ensure that there are no losses.

Special Demands

Premised on the industry, the bearer of this position may be called to work over the weekends and at odd hours

Person’s Specifications

1 year Human Resource Experience.

Must be Male and willing to relocate to Uganda.

Diploma in Human resource

Interpersonal, decision making, organizational and Leadership skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

High level of accuracy, efficiency, and accountability.

Ability to build relationships with employees and internal departments.

Method of Application

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to hr@jeffhamilton.co.ke Cc mambili@jeffhamilton.co.ke with the subject line as “Human Resource Manager” by 6th January 2020.