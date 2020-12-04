My name is Molly my best friend and I had known each other for 8 years after we spent most of our childhood together. Growing together created a strong bond between the two of us and so we spent most of our free time together. I would always invite him over to my place for a friendly sleepover at times.

Our friendship raised a lot of questions to both our life partners as they thought that the two of us were sleeping together. People badmouthed the two of us saying every sorts of nasty words against the two of us but despite all that, I chose to keep him as my friend. However, I was wrong, he instead turned out to be a snake.

One day, my best friend asked me to house him for the night because his landlord locked him out of the house and he really needed a place to stay. I let him stay at my place and crush on the couch .That night, we had dinner, chatted till later in the night and then retired to bed.

That night, I retired to bed knowing that I would have a peaceful night but at about 2am in the morning, my best friend walked into my room, at first I thought that he needed something but I was wrong, he reached out for my dress, tore it like a hungry lion and forced himself on me.

After he was done with everything he left me helpless on the bed, that moment I did not know whether to scream for help or call the police. I knew nobody would believe me anyway so I kept my silent and not utter a word to anyone.

My silence never paid off, several weeks later, I discovered that I was pregnant and was also infected with gonorrhea. I could not share with anyone so I decided to look for ways to solve my own problem. I knew the police would not help me in acquiring justice for myself so I made a call to the Doctor on +254740637248 and informed him of my trouble.

He asked me to see him at his workshop, when I got there, he performed a spell to teach my best friend a lesson and gave me herbs to treat the gonorrhea that I had been battling with. Two days later, my best friend showed up at my place crying saying that he felt like someone was squeezing his manhood every hour. He then apologized for everything and said he would pay 500,000 for the emotional and physical damage he had caused me. I was both free of the gonorrhea infection and also got justice for how I was mishandled.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours mostly happening the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from wining court cases, winning the lottery, promotion at work, enhancing family business, protection of family and property.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as ulcers, TB, typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others. Many others who have been assisted by Doctor Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

He also solves life problems that include; love issues, saving failing marriages, evades poverty, stops cheating in marriages and enhances a couple’s sexual life.

Doctor Mugwenu not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, he is also a self-professed spell caster with powers to fight off demons, get rid of bad scary dreams, protects haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com