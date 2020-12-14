Our client is looking to fill with a suitable candidate the position of House keeper with Laundry skills based in Nairobi. The position is available immediately.
Qualifications
- At least a certificate in housekeeping or equivalent
- Good IT skills
- Customer service experience
- A valid certificate of good conduct
- A valid motor vehicle driving license (motorbike riding license is an added advantage).
- Must be able to iron all type of clothes
- Experience working and operating laundry appliances is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Interested and Qualified candidates to submit their applications to hr@nani.co.ke by 18th December 2020 by 2 PM.
Indicate the position on the email subject line and quote your expected salary.