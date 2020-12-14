Our client is looking to fill with a suitable candidate the position of House keeper with Laundry skills based in Nairobi. The position is available immediately.

Qualifications

At least a certificate in housekeeping or equivalent

Good IT skills

Customer service experience

A valid certificate of good conduct

A valid motor vehicle driving license (motorbike riding license is an added advantage).

Must be able to iron all type of clothes

Experience working and operating laundry appliances is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and Qualified candidates to submit their applications to hr@nani.co.ke by 18th December 2020 by 2 PM.

Indicate the position on the email subject line and quote your expected salary.