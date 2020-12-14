Our client is looking to fill with a suitable candidate the position of House keeper with Laundry skills based in Nairobi.  The position is available immediately.

 Qualifications

  • At least a certificate in housekeeping or equivalent
  • Good IT skills
  • Customer service experience
  • A valid certificate of good conduct
  • A valid motor vehicle driving license (motorbike riding license is an added advantage).
  •  Must be able to iron all type of clothes
  • Experience working and operating laundry appliances is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and Qualified candidates to submit their applications to hr@nani.co.ke by 18th December 2020 by 2 PM.

Indicate the position on the email subject line and quote your expected salary.

