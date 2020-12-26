Saturday, 26 December 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, took a break from the hustle and bustle of the city to celebrate Christmas with his family in the village.

The youthful MP, who grew up in dire poverty in the slums of Nyalenda, where his mother sold changaá to survive, gave Kenyans a sneak peek of his village house.

The vocal MP posted photos relaxing outside his house and captioned them, I am spoilt for choice on which book to start with. Both are extremely lethal and turns the mind on. Christmas in the village.

