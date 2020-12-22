Tuesday, 22 December 2020 – Julius Wambua was recently released from Kamiti Maximum Prison where he had been jailed for 10 years after his wife falsely accused him of defiling their daughter when she was 12 years old, following matrimonial differences.

Wambua’s wife coached her daughter to lie, leading to his arrest and conviction.

His daughter recanted her earlier testimony and spilled the beans on how her mother coached her to lie because she wanted revenge after a domestic dispute with her father.

A photo of Wambua’s evil wife has emerged.

