Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be disturbed by the Jubilee Party’s dismal performance in different by-elections held on Tuesday.

During the by-elections, Jubilee lost in Murang’a, Wundanyi, and Naivasha.

In a statement on Wednesday, the President’s party thanked all those who participated and made spirited efforts to win during the hotly contested by-election.

“We thank our candidates Wakuthi Rosemary, Collins Gift and Mathu George Njoroge for having put up spirited efforts and fought, you did your best,” part of the statement signed by Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju read.

The ruling party was defeated in its own political bases by leaders who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Among those areas being Gaturi Ward in Murang’a county, Mbale Ward in Wundanyi, and Lakeview Ward in Naivasha constituency.

Ruto also defeated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, in Msambweni where his ally Feisal Bader won the election by a wide margin.

Bader garnered 15,251 votes against ODM candidate Omar Boga’s 10,444 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST