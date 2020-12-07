Monday, December 7, 2020 – Popular TV host, Anne Kiguta, has finally resigned from K24 TV, which is owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing disagreement with some of the senior managers.

The anchor popularly known for her political interviewing prowess, began her political show dubbed Punchline at K24 on July 21, 2019, but secretly resigned on November 21 before making it public on Sunday.

“It is with regret that today I announce that I will not be returning to the program. Owing to a fundamental disagreement on the editorial processes and direction the show was being forced to take, I suspended my services as an independent contractor to the show on 21st November 2020,” Ms. Kiguta said in the letter

“My decision was guided by the Code of Conduct contained in the Media Council of Kenya Act which guides all journalists practising in the republic of Kenya. As a result. I can no longer in good conscience continue to be a part of Punchline.” Ms. Kiguta added.

Impeccable sources said Kiguta’s fallout with K24 TV began in October when her bosses canceled her interview with Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, at the last minute.

Ms. Kiguta was supposed to host Mr. Nyoro but claimed the management at Mediamax canceled the interview without consulting her for political reasons.

Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, is mentioned as the senior politician, who had been calling the shots at K24 TV and he has been ordering who is to be interviewed and not to be interviewed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST