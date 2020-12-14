Monday, December 14, 2020 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has revealed the name of a Cabinet Secretary, who is not performing his job of ensuring the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is passed and adopted in Kenya’s constitution.

Last week, the BBI Secretariat handed over 4.4 million signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification.

However, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said the process of verification will not start until the Treasury provides funds to facilitate the process.

According to Kega, who is the chairman Budget and Appropriation Committee, the ball now lies squarely with Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, since he is mandated to spend resources on important exercises like BBI without seeking approval from Parliament.

Kega said under the article223 of the constitution of Kenya, Treasury CS has powers to fund important projects and then notify parliament within 60 days.

He said BBI is a national project since it has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Uhuru and Raila claim BBI will unite the country and avoid a scenario of winner-takes-all during a presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST