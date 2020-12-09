Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – A group of Jubilee Party MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta, has threatened to beat a Rift Valley MP, for leaking the group’s secrets to Deputy President William Ruto.

The MPs dubbed Team Kieleweke are vowing to confront Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, for leaking the President’s secrets to Ruto.

The MPs, largely drawn from the Mt Kenya region, claim Kutuny occasionally meets the DP’s top aide, Mr. Davis Chirchir, at Radisson Blu Hotel to brief him on the inside plans of Kieleweke.

Chirchir has been a top operative for DP Ruto and he is tasked to coordinate a number of activities for Ruto, who is not leaving anything to chance ahead of the 2022 elections.

Kutuny, a vocal anti-Ruto crusader, has lately softened his stand against DP and this is a clear indication that he may be Ruto’s mole in Kieleweke.

Last week, Kutuny accused KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, of trying to mislead President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Ruto’s allies.

“Gideon has been identifying Kalenjins who are perceived to support Ruto then he sacrifices them so that he gets to appoint those who come from his home county and who are loyal to him. Going forward, we will not allow anyone from Rift Valley to be removed and replaced by his close allies from Baringo,” Kutuny told a local daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST