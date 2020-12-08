Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga will officially retire on Friday after a 4-year tumultuous journey as the head of the Judiciary.

“Friday will be my last day in office,” he said when he presided over the launch of Manga Law Courts on Monday, “I will be proceeding on my terminal leave.”

Maraga’s retirement paves way for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to start the recruitment of his successor.

Maraga has had rough days in his tenure and leaves when his relationship with the Executive is strained.

Following Maraga’s exit, powerbrokers and men close to President Uhuru Kenyatta are said to be burning the midnight oil trying to identify CJ’s successor.

One of the names being floated is Supreme Court Judge, Njoki Ndungu.

Sources within JSC have intimated that the commissioners are divided on whether the next CJ should come from within or outside the judiciary, with some commissioners also angling for the top position.

Other names being touted as contenders are Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justice Mohamed Warsame and Attorney General, Paul Kariuki.

Njoki Ndungu has an added advantage since she is a drinking buddy of former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, who is a close friend of the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST