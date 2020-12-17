Thursday, December 17, 2020 – The family of Nyamira Governor, John Nyangarama, has issued an update on his health.

Speaking on Thursday, Nyangarama’s son, Gideon Momanyi, dismissed reports going round on social media and indicated that the Governor was in the hospital and was recuperating well.

“This is to inform the general public that the governor is well and recuperating in the hospital and any reports doing the round in social media should be treated as rumours,” Momanyi stated but declined to reveal the governor’s illness.

His sentiments were backed up by Nyamira County Secretary, James Ntabo, who also confirmed the governor was well and warned Kenyans of spreading rumours.

“Let the media and social media users be responsible and fair to the family and friends of the governor including employees of the county government of Nyamira,” he stated.

Reports indicated that Nyangarama was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Nairobi Hospital and is allegedly suffering from Covid-19 complications.

He is said to have been put on life support on Sunday night following his admission to the hospital three weeks ago.

