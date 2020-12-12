Saturday, December 12, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has sent a powerful message to Kenyans as they celebrate Jamhuri Day, the day the country became a Republic in 1964.

In her Saturday morning message, Karua, who is among Kenyans opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, urged Kenyans to unite as they celebrate Jamhuri day and defend the nation by rejecting the BBI drive.

“Today we as celebrate Jamhuri Day, Let us remember our civic duty to defend our nation #LindaKatiba” Karua tweeted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been pushing for constitutional amendment through the BBI report.

They have claimed that the BBI will unite the country and end post-election violence.

Karua is among many Kenyans who have poked holes in the BBI report saying it will re-introduce an imperial presidency and increase the number of MPs, which will be a burden to Kenyans taxpayers.

