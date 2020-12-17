Thursday, December 17, 2020 – As former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still reeling from the pain of losing to Deputy President William Ruto in the just concluded Msambweni by-election, it has emerged that the ODM leader is his own worst enemy.

According to Coast political analyst, Prof. Hassan Mwakimako, poor choice of candidate, factionalism, infighting and imposition of BBI referendum on Kwale residents are the reasons that cost Raila the Msambweni seat.

“The biggest mistake for Raila was to bring in the issue of BBI and other national issues, including the Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, to the people who were not familiar with the politics.”

“To that effect, the voters did not turn up in good numbers to vote for ODM as they thought the issues were not touching on them,” said Prof. Mwakimako.

Besides, enlisting outsiders like Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Edwin Sifuna, to lead ODM campaigns in Msambweni was a big blunder for Raila and his team.

On the other hand, Ruto used the locals, led by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, who capitalized on door-to-door campaigns that delivered victory to their candidate Feisal Bader.

