Home Editorial Here are photos of the posh 3D apartments in Kilimani where the... Here are photos of the posh 3D apartments in Kilimani where the late Senator KABAKA had his last ‘meal’ December 11, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR These photos never get old and ‘Team Mafisi’ cannot get enough of them (LOOK) Lambopremio: Kenyan man transforms his cheap premio into a “Lamborghini” (PHOTOs) Prominent Kitui businessman, who enjoys police protection, uses pliers to shave a man’s beards and brags he’s untouchable (PHOTOs) ANNE WAIGURU hosts Daughters of the Mountain and becomes their Chief Patron (PHOTOs) Here’s the pretty LADY that Former Classic FM presenter, NICK ODHIAMBO, married a few months ago (PHOTOs) PHOTO: In all the body parts, why did the housefly decide to settle at that part? Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,486FollowersFollow