Wednesday, 30 December 2020 – Veteran gospel singer Daddy Owen has spoken for the first time after word got out that his wife, Faridah Wambui, has dumped him and eloped with an influential Kikuyu tycoon identified as Njuguna.

Taking to his official media handles, Owen hinted that he is going through one of the most trying moments of his life.

He started by thanking all those who have reached out to him over the last few days with prayers and encouraging words.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me in one way or another over the last few days with prayers or encouraging words of support, following news circulating in the media involving me and my family,” he wrote.

Owen further urged his fans to continue praying for him as he weathers the storm.

He stated that he is confident that God will restore his peace and joy in due time.

“Thank you for your encouragement and as I journey this season, I request for time, patience and lots of prayers as you’ve always supported me in my Ministry, “he added.

Here’s the full statement that the popular gospel singer has posted on his social media handles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST