Wednesday, 23 December 2020 – Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of embattled city politician and former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has thrown subliminal shots at haters and splashed photos enjoying a vacation.

Sandra has turned into some sort of a socialite, always showing off her flashy life on Instagram and sharing sultry photos rocking controversial attires that leave little for men to imagine.

Sonko’s daughter, through her latest post on Instagram, noted that haters focus on broadcasting someone’s failure but when you win, they whisper your success.

“Haters will broadcast your failure,but whisper your success, “ she wrote and shared the photos below.







The Kenyan DAILY POST