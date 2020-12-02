Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has now gone from bad to worse.

This is after it emerged that Uhuru has instructed his Cabinet Secretaries not to meet or transact any business with Ruto going forward thanks to his hardline stance on the Building Bridges Initiative.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, Kenyans are now afraid of meeting with Ruto in public for fears that they will be hunted down by Uhuru’s Government.

“Anybody seen to be with Ruto is either charged, removed from office or sacked.”

“I have never seen any other situation where government officials are terrified to receive phone calls from the deputy president.”

“Government officials are terrified to appear in public with Ruto,” stated Murkomen.

Murkomen further revealed things between Uhuru and Ruto are so bad that the President has cancelled all development projects in regions perceived to be supporting the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST