Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has dismissed claims that he is vying for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat following Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s ouster.

Reports had earlier indicated that Kuria intended to run for the seat on a People’s Empowerment Party ticket which has the backing of Deputy President William Ruto.

The MP stated that a previous interview had been taken out of context, adding that he had no intention of running for the seat.

The talks were fueled after campaign posters bearing Kuria’s image and message to the people of Nairobi went viral.

Several names have been floated for the handshake candidate, from former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Head of Presidential Delivery Unit Nzioka Waita to Dennis Waweru (former Dagoretti South MP and Building Bridges Initiative taskforce member).

Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru also confirmed yesterday that she will throw her hat in the ring and is looking to have the DP to support her for the seat.

“I work with Ruto, so I will vie with the Hustler Nation team.”

“We work with what wananchi say.”

“The people have decided it’s me and it is up to them to decide the ticket I will use,” Wanjiru said.

Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, and politician Agnes Gakure have also declared interests in the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST