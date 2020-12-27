Sunday, 27 December 2020 – Popular radio and TV host, Stella Katiwa alias Miss Katiwa, has fallen in love with Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Arnold Origi.

Katiwa, who hosts a weekly reggae show dubbed Jamdown on NTV alongside DJ MO, confirmed that she is in love with Origi through her Instagram page.

She posted a photo and a video goofing around with Origi as they enjoyed Christmas and captioned them, ‘Merry Christmas and happy holidays from mines. I found my Christmas vaccine already,’

Origi, who is in the country for holiday, also posted a photo with his newfound love after they travelled upcountry together probably to meet his parents.

‘Merry Christmas’ he wrote on his Instagram page as they got romantic in the shamba

The Kenyan DAILY POST