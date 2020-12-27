Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said the political bromance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, will soon come to an end.

In a Twitter post after the death of former Chief Justice, Evan Gicheru, where millions of ODM fanatics celebrated, Kuria said the end of the handshake will also attract the same reactions.

ODM supporters on Saturday stormed social media where they celebrated Gicheru’s death accusing him of rigging Raila Odinga’s victory in 2007 when he swore in former President Mwai Kibaki at night.

Kuria suggested supporters of Raila and the entire ODM party fraternity would go ballistic against Uhuru and call him all sorts of names when the union finally collapses.

“The ODM battalion is all over celebrating Evan Gicheru’s death because he swore in Kibaki in 2007. Ngoja tu (just wait) the (imminent and inevitable) collapse of the Handshake. Ile Matusi Uhuru atapata (the kind of insults Uhuru will get!),” Kuria wrote on his social media.

