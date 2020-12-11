Friday, 11 December 2020 – 31-year-old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has left single ladies green with envy after he shared a cute photo goofing around with his 50-year-old wife Esther Musila, a mother of three.

Guardian, a former street boy, fell in love with the aging woman earlier this year and in 5 months, he had already moved into her house at Greenspan Estate, Nairobi.

In the photo that has taken social media by a storm, the youthful gospel singer is seen holding his wife’s waist like a teenage girl despite their age difference of 20 years.

Esther Musila is in the same age group as Guardian Angel’s mother.

See the lovely photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply