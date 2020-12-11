Friday, 11 December 2020 – 31-year-old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has left single ladies green with envy after he shared a cute photo goofing around with his 50-year-old wife Esther Musila, a mother of three.

Guardian, a former street boy, fell in love with the aging woman earlier this year and in 5 months, he had already moved into her house at Greenspan Estate, Nairobi.

In the photo that has taken social media by a storm, the youthful gospel singer is seen holding his wife’s waist like a teenage girl despite their age difference of 20 years.

Esther Musila is in the same age group as Guardian Angel’s mother.

See the lovely photo.

