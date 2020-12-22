Our Client, a Kenyan based startup offering online Transport and Logistics platform, is looking for a result-oriented Chief Growth Officer specializing in the general management and scaling up of tech-solutions in Africa. The focus of responsibilities will be to lead on Sales & Marketing to develop a scalable and cost-efficient customer acquisition pipeline/funnel.
Responsibilities
- Foster a deep understanding of the company’s vision, our competitive and market environments in order to help shape market strategies
- Understand and support the development of Company’s commercial path to growth, profitability, and establish an effective growth process and infrastructure
- Execute on the company’s sales strategy across key market segments to ensure that the company identifies and optimizes a clear path to growth
- Lead development and oversight of the company’s marketing strategy
- This includes strategy development, product road map, product and pricing strategy, competitive positioning/differentiation and competitor tracking, and management of on-market product/s.
- Understanding conversion rate optimization (CRO) principles and hacks and being able to apply CRO hacks to any businesses.
- Understand customer needs and requirements and align them to opportunities that qualify with Company’s services
- Keep up with industry trends and updated insights of our field specific technologies
- Work closely with other team members (customer care, tech especially) to improve efficiency and drive improvements
- Manage the Support Team to deliver on and monitor Customer Care KPIs
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s or master’s degree in relevant fields
- 4-5 years of experience in B2B sales, marketing, growth hacking in emerging markets (Africa, South Asia). Experience in eCommerce is a plus
- Demonstrated track record of performance, especially within P&L management, operations, sales and marketing
- Data-driven and a clear understanding of data, analytics, metrics, and statistics
- Ability to perform in a demanding, deadline-driven environment with rapidly changing priorities
- Proficient in English as a business language. (Swahili would be advantageous but not a must)
- Must have a competitive nature and desire to surpass existing goals
- Goal oriented, Doer vs. Talker, willing to roll-up his/her sleeves to deliver projects successfully
- Excellent Written & Verbal Communication Skills & Proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel
- Team player and great collaborator with strong problem-solving skills
How to Apply
Kindly send your CV and cover letter detailing your experience, qualification, current remuneration and expectation for the job to recruitment@racg.co.ke clearly indicating the job title as the subject.
While we thank all applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Application Deadline: 24th December 2020