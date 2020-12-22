Our Client, a Kenyan based startup offering online Transport and Logistics platform, is looking for a result-oriented Chief Growth Officer specializing in the general management and scaling up of tech-solutions in Africa. The focus of responsibilities will be to lead on Sales & Marketing to develop a scalable and cost-efficient customer acquisition pipeline/funnel.

Responsibilities

Foster a deep understanding of the company’s vision, our competitive and market environments in order to help shape market strategies

Understand and support the development of Company’s commercial path to growth, profitability, and establish an effective growth process and infrastructure

Execute on the company’s sales strategy across key market segments to ensure that the company identifies and optimizes a clear path to growth

Lead development and oversight of the company’s marketing strategy

This includes strategy development, product road map, product and pricing strategy, competitive positioning/differentiation and competitor tracking, and management of on-market product/s.

Understanding conversion rate optimization (CRO) principles and hacks and being able to apply CRO hacks to any businesses.

Understand customer needs and requirements and align them to opportunities that qualify with Company’s services

Keep up with industry trends and updated insights of our field specific technologies

Work closely with other team members (customer care, tech especially) to improve efficiency and drive improvements

Manage the Support Team to deliver on and monitor Customer Care KPIs

Qualifications

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in relevant fields

4-5 years of experience in B2B sales, marketing, growth hacking in emerging markets (Africa, South Asia). Experience in eCommerce is a plus

Demonstrated track record of performance, especially within P&L management, operations, sales and marketing

Data-driven and a clear understanding of data, analytics, metrics, and statistics

Ability to perform in a demanding, deadline-driven environment with rapidly changing priorities

Proficient in English as a business language. (Swahili would be advantageous but not a must)

Must have a competitive nature and desire to surpass existing goals

Goal oriented, Doer vs. Talker, willing to roll-up his/her sleeves to deliver projects successfully

Excellent Written & Verbal Communication Skills & Proficiency in Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel

Team player and great collaborator with strong problem-solving skills

How to Apply

Kindly send your CV and cover letter detailing your experience, qualification, current remuneration and expectation for the job to recruitment@racg.co.ke clearly indicating the job title as the subject.

While we thank all applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application Deadline: 24th December 2020