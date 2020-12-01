Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – Nairobi-based lawyer, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, on Tuesday sparked a wild online debate with a tweet targeting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Ahmednasir, who in social circles is known as Grand Mullah, in the sarcastic tweet, wondered if Raila Odinga will accept defeat if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report allows him to appoint two of the commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Imagine if ODM has 2 commissioners in IEBC. MY BELOVED JUBILEE has 2, ANC has 1 and Wiper 1..if you have NEVER CONCEDED an election in your life when the IEBC Commissioners were independent and you had sworn yourself once..what stops your 2 Commissioners declaring u winner?” Ahmednasir posted.

The lawyer’s sentiments attracted mixed reactions and here are some of the comments.

“Very true and 2013 is the saddest year in history. Because people were hopeful and enthused by the new constitution. But IEBC didn’t adopt the new constitution. The chaos in IEBC of 2017 was because of 2013 corrupted IEBC,” Posted Max.

“A loser and he will still lose today tomorrow till he dies. He will only win when he only runs alone in an election. He has tried in all possible ways to discredit elections but has also failed. Currently he’s where we call home stretch. He will still lose.” Posted Ken

“Why does he appear to be under immense pressure to get BBI done while knowing very well it goes against the very things he has fought for in his entire political life. Something is not adding up but time will tell.” Posted James.

The Kenyan DAILY POST