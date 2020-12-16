We are looking for recent graduates who are ambitious, skillful and self-motivated to join our company for graduate trainee program.

As Graduate Trainees, you will be given the unique opportunity to gain the knowledge and experience required. This Graduate Trainee Program will consist of four (4) 3-months rotations in various departments in the company where you will learn key processes and acquire relevant job skills.

Full training and support will be provided from both internal and external parties including an in-house training coordinator who will be responsible for structuring your personal development, and a dedicated internal performance coach.

Requirements to join the Graduate Trainee Program:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Accounting/Finance/Production/Construction/Procurement/Freight

Recent/fresh graduates

Strong written, verbal, and presentation skills

Must be a team player

Proficiency in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Application procedure:

If you meet the above set minimum qualifications, please send us your application to: lasergroup@laser.co.ke so as to reach us on or before 31st December, 2020. Please indicate the position applied for on the email subject line.