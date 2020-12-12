Saturday, 12 December 2020 – Former Churchill Show comedian, Njoro, has narrated how he wasted the money that he made from a US tour.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, the witty comedian revealed that he made around Ksh 3.9 Million after he toured the US for performances and after coming back to the country, he wasted most of the money on alcohol and women.

He would camp in bars and blow money like there is no tomorrow and even abandoned his wife and kids.

“Nilitumbukiza pesa zote kwa raha, ninajilaumu. I did not think zingeisha. I got into parte after parte. I was not going home, yes, I have a wife and three kids. We later broke up because of the partying. The life I was living you would not live with me. I would leave the house and get back at 5 am, take a bath and leave again. I did not care what the children ate. Also, I was violent when I was drunk,” he said.

Njoro told Massawe Jappani that he fell into depression after wasting his fortunes and he regrets becoming an alcoholic.

“I regret that I did not even build, I went to the US tour three times, all that and nothing to show for it. This led to my depression. I regret the time I got into that fun and partying lifestyle. I wish, I did not know what alcohol is, “he added.

