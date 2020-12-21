Monday, December 21, 2020 – Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, on Saturday, wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled while trying to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Western Kenya.

The incident happened at Sanandiki village, Bungoma County, during the burial of Kabuchai MP, James Lukweli Musweti.

When Oparanya was given the microphone, he started drumming support for the BBI document and this angered the mourners who booed and heckled him in front of Deputy President William Ruto.

Leaders who attended the burial criticized the BBI document saying the government should abandon the document and instead pay doctors and focus on reviving the economy.

In his condolences, DP Ruto assured Kabuchai constituents that he will honour development promises he had made to the late MP James Mukwe Lusweti.

During the burial ceremony, one of the widows asked Ruto to remember Lusweti’s children, some of whom were still in school.

Ruto gave out KSh 500,000 towards the children’s education. “I understand that Lusweti has young children and none of them is employed. As requested by the widow, Gladys, and her son, Hillary, I am giving her Sh500,000 towards their education,” the DP told the mourners.

Here is the video of Oparanya being heckled badly in Kabuchai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST