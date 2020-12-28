Monday, December 28, 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has hinted that he could vie for one of the six parliamentary seats in the county in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Joho, who is commonly referred to as Sultan of Mombasa, said there were talks to unite Coast leaders amid fears that rising “Mijikenda nationalism” could derail his ambitions to run for a seat at the national level in 2022.

Joho also said he had not shelved his ambitions to run for the presidency but that he was open to the option of running for a parliamentary seat to make him eligible for appointment to the Cabinet.

“I have declared my candidature for the presidency. In politics, people talk and some have to sacrifice their ambitions. And at that point what needs to be done must be done,” Joho said.

He added: “I’ve laid ground as the Governor of Mombasa and I think I can vie in any constituency and win. Tell some of your friends that they will see dust.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST