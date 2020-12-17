Thursday, 17 December 2020 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, is not ready to fall into temptation despite being a senior bachelor.

The self-proclaimed chairman of the Kenyan gospel music industry took to his Instagram page and exposed a thirsty slay queen who sent him a nude photo parading her banging body and begged him to invite her to his palatial home in Runda.

The slay queen, who hails from Mombasa, complained that she has been trying to reach out to the singer for 3 years but her efforts have been futile.

“I am a human being and I have feelings. You have ignored me for 3 years, “she ranted.

This is what Ringtone posted on his Instagram page.

Check out the conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST