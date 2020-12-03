Thursday, 03 December 2020 – Former NTV host and radio queen, Sheila Mwanyigah, has listed the qualities of the man she is looking for.

Sheila has stayed single for decades and although she is not dating at the moment, she has qualities of the man she is looking for at her fingertips.

Speaking on Churchill Show, Mwanyigah said that any man who is planning to woo her must be kind, intelligent and someone who loves God.

Besides that, he must cherish family and be a fitness enthusiast.

“Kind, intelligent, someone who likes to walk and run in the forest, someone who loves God, someone who cherishes family and someone who is not threatened,” she said.

Sheila further noted that these days, it’s difficult to get someone to settle down with especially when you are in the limelight.

