Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has defended his support for constitutional changes proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Gideon, through Lawyer Gordon Ogolla, who is a member of KANU’s Executive Council, said their push to popularise BBI’s proposed amendments to the Constitution should not be mistaken for 2022 election campaigns.

In a statement, Ogolla explained that the decision by KANU national chairman, Gideon Moi, to tour the country and push for the referendum has nothing to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession.

Ogolla said the recent political activities undertaken by the party should not be misconstrued to mean that Senator Gideon has begun early presidential campaigns.

“A lot of people are questioning our series of meetings that have taken place in Kilgoris, Migori, Baringo, Embu, Bomet, and Eldoret.”

“We only have one mission at the moment, to popularize BBI and the contents of the Bill; nothing more, nothing less,” the lawyer said.

The party under the leadership of Gideon has intensified political activities that have seen the national chairman meet grassroots leaders, members, and supporters as he spearheads the BBI agenda.

The senator has been hosting delegations at his Kabarak home besides the tours, in an effort to revamp the independence party, grow its membership and prepare for the 2022 General Election.

Gideon is yet to declare his presidential ambitions, but his close allies have been urging him to go for the presidency in 2022.

