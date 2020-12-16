Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has urged Central Kenya to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for their own good, saying the proposed constitutional amendments will benefit the region immensely.

Speaking during a KANU BBI sensitization forum at a hotel in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri, Gideon said the region will benefit massively from the BBI proposals.

“If you read the BBI document, central Kenya is the biggest beneficiary of the amendments with the increased number of constituencies,” he said.

The senator, who distributed copies of the BBI document to the residents who attended the meeting, said Kenyans should read the report carefully to confirm its gains and support the initiative massively.

“Read the BBI report and identify the positive gains for the people in Nyeri and adopt them,” Gideon said.

He said increased resources for devolution would benefit the counties and improve development.

“BBI will support the youth because once Nyeri County gets Sh13 billion in allocation, 30 percent will be for youth to deliver goods and services,” he said.

The senator said further civic education forums would be held once the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) completed verification of signatures.

“We are expecting that come April or May, next year we will have the BBI referendum and God willing we expect it will sail through,” said the senator.

He said central Kenya should also support President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver on his legacy projects.

“Let the president do his work. There are still two years to the next elections and he can accomplish a lot of development in that time,” he said.

Gideon said once the BBI process was completed, the country would then have discourse on the 2022 General Election.

“For now we all should have one focus which is the success of the BBI process.”

“After that, we can take up other challenges facing the country,” added the senator.

