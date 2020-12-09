Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – Tanzanian bongo singer, Ben Pol, who is married to Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has broken silence after he was spotted rocking girlish polish, causing endless debate on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Tanzanian blogger Mildred Ayo, the mellow-voiced singer explained why he painted his nails like a girl and what the painting signifies.

“The first three fingers I painted the colors of the Tanzanian flag – green black and gold – and the white nail polish on the pinky finger signify purity, as in no shortcut, fakeness or evilness in my life” he said.

Ben Pol added that he is experimenting with news trends and he will not stop rocking the girlish polish.

“This is a matter of accepting emerging trends. Look at it this way, the first man in Tanzania to braid his hair, he must have experienced a lot of resistance for pulling such a move, you will find that he was even discriminated against by the community. Now fast track to today, how many men will you find have braided their hair, pierced their ears or even their noses? Many, many people. The trend caught on and it was accepted by all. All I can say it, people are just not used to seeing this trend. But it will catch on,” he further added.

According to the singer, what matters is someone’s heart and not appearance.

“At the end of the day, what matters is someone’s heart, what comes out of him heart. What they do with the outer body does not define who they are,” he said.

See photos of his nails.

The Kenyan DAILY POST