Tuesday, 29 December 2020 – Veteran gospel singer Daddy Owen has grabbed showbiz headlines after his slay queen wife, Farida Wambui, was snatched by an influential Kikuyu tycoon.

Netizens are busy trolling the Vanity hitmaker but renowned social media commentator, Silas Nyachwani, has offered a piece of sober advice to him.

This is what he posted on his Facebook page.

My Remarks On Daddy Owen.

I have not yet verified the claims that Daddy Owen was dumped by his wife. But if she did, and she went for a richer man, I want share a few words of encouragement with my brother.

I like Daddy Owen. We have danced to his music and it has uplifted us. His song with that Sarkozy kid is always on rotation on my playlist. Daddy Owen reminded us Solomon’s everlasting words, “yote ni vanity.”

Daddy Owen is still talented and can still hit the studio and release another banger. If short on cash, he will still make more.

Those close to him need to tell him not to lose sleep because she left. He should move on. Immediately. Get a replacement as fast as possible.

Covid-19 came to teach men that Hypergamy is cruel. And the antidote to Hypergamy is men focusing on themselves, being constantly aware that she is never yours, just your turn. In the meantime men must keep building their frame, making money and going for high value women. A high value woman will stick with you through thick and thin.

