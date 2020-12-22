The African Trade Insurance Agency (“ATI”) is a pan-African multilateral financial institution established in 2001 by African States.

ATI was originally launched with technical and financial support from the World Bank Group and has had more recent support from other institutions including the African Development Bank.

ATI has grown into a market leader for risk mitigation in Africa, establishing itself as Africa’s primary trade and investment insurer and one of Africa’s largest Development Finance institutions with an outstanding portfolio exceeding US$6bn at year end 2019.

ATI provides political and credit risk insurance to companies, investors and lenders doing business in Africa.

For over a decade, ATI has maintained an A rating for Financial Strength and Counterparty Credit by Standard & Poor’s and in 2029 obtained a second A3 / stable rating from Moody’s.

ATI’s membership includes African Member States as well as a number of corporate and institutional shareholders

Besides, its head office in Nairobi, ATI currently has offices in Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

General Counsel

The General Counsel is expected to devise a well-defined ATI legislative framework, engage stakeholders including shareholders and governments.

Additionally, H/She is expected to lead all legal and governance best practices within ATI in an ethical and transparent manner and to support the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors with interpreting the legal framework.

Responsibilities

To devise a well-defined ATI legislative framework, engage stakeholders including shareholders and governments.

To lead all legal and governance best practice within ATI in an ethical and transparent manner.

To support the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors with interpreting the legal framework.

To maintain regular stakeholder/shareholder communications, through explaining the rules and constitutional norms of ATI to ATI member states, and potentially new member states.

Specific Responsibilities

To manage the corporate affairs, corporate governance and compliance of ATI;

To assist stakeholders i.e. shareholders and member states and potentially new member states;

To provide legal counsel to the Board of ATI and ensure that the Board’s operations are in conformity with the relevant rules and regulations as outlined in ATI’s legal and operational documents;

To negotiate, draft, vet and interpret legal documents, agreements, treaties and conventions including but not limited to; operational manuals, memoranda of understanding with partners, corporate shareholder agreements, insurance contracts, and reinsurance agreements for and on behalf of ATI;

To work with the underwriting department in providing advice on legal implications of all insurance contracts and underlying commercial transactions, including claims and recovery;

Efficient and timely Legal archiving of all cases, documentation and all other issues, should be completed and communicated to the board in a transparent and regular basis;

To work with and liaise with DFI’s (including the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Investment Bank, KfW and others) and prospective ATI member countries in drafting, negotiating and concluding Development Credit Agreements, Host Country Agreements, Partnership Agreements and other legal documents for new members or shareholders joining the Agency;

To liaise with legal departments of member states up to the Ministerial level;

To monitor legal and policy issues arising in the Region, and develop and implement processes and procedures to ensure adequate awareness of legal and business risks in the Region;

To advise on legal issues affecting the offices and countries in the Region;

To advise on the legal aspects of bank account, custody, and asset management agreements;

To work with the CEO and Senior Human Resources Specialist on aspects related to staff and employment issues;

To manage relationships with external legal advisors, retain external legal advisors, monitor their use and advise on selection;

To issue legal opinions as and when required;

To maintain current knowledge of relevant laws of ATI member countries;

To serve as a key member of the ATI management internal committees;

To oversee the day-to-day activities of, and ensure the timely provision of high-quality legal services by, heads of legal (corporate and transactions);

To actively participate in the day-to-day management of the Legal Department and the setting of the strategic goals of the Department and communicate those goals to the Department;

To foster team building and knowledge-sharing within the Department and across the Agency; and facilitate staff development;

To identify staffing and hiring needs and manage recruitment and onboard staff to fill identified needs;

To monitor workflow, the volume of work deliverables and the delivery of work of direct reports;

To perform such other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Strong analytical skills and ability to conduct legal research;

Good oral advocacy and writing skills;

Ability to work under pressure and diligently meet deadlines;

Excellent interpersonal skills, and fluency in written and spoken English;

Practical knowledge of insurance, civil law and international public law will be an advantage;

Experience in commercial litigation and international arbitration in a reputable law firm will be an added advantage

Fluency in written and spoken French (bilingual English/French) will be an advantage.

How to Apply:

Please note that Riverhouse Partners Ltd. has been exclusively retained to manage the recruitment of the General Counsel.

Candidates are required to submit an electronic copy of the following:

An Application Letter (cover letter)

CV including details of your current remuneration package along with details of three referees

Personal History Form

Submit your application to recruitmentgc@ati-aca.org with a copy to lydia.rowlands@riverhousepartners.com & uri.cohen@riverhousepartners.com

The closing date for application is Thursday, 21 January 2021 at Midnight Nairobi time.