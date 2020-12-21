Monday, 21 December 2020 – Celebrity gym trainer, Frankie, has for the first time paraded the face of the handsome boy that he fathered with city socialite, Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie fell in love with Corazon after he parted ways with his baby mama, Maureen Waititu.

Frankie’s affair with Corazon grabbed showbiz headlines after Maureen Waititu went on a ranting spree and accused Corazon of bewitching Frankie with love, prompting him to abandon his kids.

Frankie for the first time showed the face of his 4 months old son and bragged how he gives good genes to women.

“What can I say, I make HANDSOME men,” he wrote.

